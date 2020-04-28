National

Police investigating phony virus app texts

By AAP Newswire

Australian Federal Police are investigating widely-circulated screenshots of a hoax text message linked to the coronavirus tracing app.

The fake text purports to come from the COVIDSafe app, warning people they had been detecting straying more than 20 kilometres from their homes despite the software not tracking location.

The phony message directs people to register their reason for travel within 15 minutes.

"This case has already been referred to the federal police for investigation," Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters on Tuesday.

"Anyone found to be responsible will be charged with a criminal offence ... this isn't a game, this is about life and death."

