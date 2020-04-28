National

Virus restrictions supress SA flu cases

By AAP Newswire

A man receiving a flu immunisation shot

Social distancing and increased personal hygiene implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19 has helped supress the number of South Australian flu cases.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said there was an 80 per cent decrease in cases compared to the same time last year.

Although the numbers were "encouraging", he said it was vital people were still vaccinated.

"A second wave of COVID-19 in the middle of a flu season would be very risky," Mr Wade said.

"We've distributed enough vaccines under the state and national immunisation program to vaccinate 86 per cent of the target group."

As for the private market, he said there were some delays in getting supplies to pharmacies.

However, with the federal government securing another 3 million vaccines last week, he said a "good flow" was expected over the next two months.

"It is a bit of a disappointment ... but in a way it's a demonstration on how strongly South Australians have stepped up to be vaccinated."

So far, more than 16.5 million vaccines have been made available nationwide.

On Sunday, Mr Wade said the state's major metropolitan hospitals saw about 8000 emergency department presentations in the first two weeks of April - a 32 per cent decrease compared to the same time last year.

Meanwhile, there were about 8400 hospital inpatient admissions, which represented a 25 per cent decrease.

April is also tracking to the quietest month for the SA Ambulance Service this year, which has also experienced a drop in demand.

