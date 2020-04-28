National

Feds firm to China on coronavirus review

By AAP Newswire

The Morrison government is standing firm on calls for a global review into the origins of coronavirus despite China's threats to boycott the nation's major export industries.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has declared the country won't give in to coercion.

Beijing has threatened to boycott Australian education, tourism and agriculture in retaliation to the Morrison government's push for a global review into the origins of coronavirus.

"The government has made our displeasure with those remarks known," Senator Birmingham told reporters in Adelaide on Tuesday.

"COVID-19 has seen hundreds of thousands of people die around the world, millions of people lose their jobs, billions of people face massive disruption to their lives.

"The least the world can expect is a transparent inquiry into the causes of COVID-19 so that we can understand how best to prevent a repeat episode any time in the future."

Senator Birmingham has also said a boycott from China would be inappropriate.

"We won't be changing our public policy position, on such a serious public health matter, in the face of any threats of coercion from any other nation," he told the ABC.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese is backing the government's calls for a review into the origins of the virus.

"This is so it never happens again," he told ABC radio.

Mr Albanese says Australia's relationship with China is important and must be nurtured.

"It's important that an element of that relationship be transparency. Australia wants a positive relationship with China but it's got to be built on a level of trust and transparency."

Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye said Australia's support for the inquiry could result in Chinese tourists having "second thoughts" about visiting.

"Maybe the ordinary people will say 'Why should we drink Australian wine? Eat Australian beef?" he told The Australian Financial Review.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has a message for China - Australian exports are top notch.

"Don't deprive your people of the best in the world," he told reporters in Queensland.

Latest articles

News

Online classes teach refugees English through storytelling

A story is powerful. It has the ability to break down barriers, to build understanding. In fact, stories can change lives. Just ask Shepparton’s Lacey Lengel. She has just launched Shepparton Story House, an online program equipping local refugees...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton police investigate Cooma burglary

Running for eight hours across two days, four Highway Patrol members set up road blocks on the Goulburn Valley Hwy in Koonoomoo, Murray Valley Hwy in Yarrawonga and the Benalla-Tocumwal Rd in Katamatite, with the aim of targeting unsafe vehicles within the Moira Shire.

Liz Mellino
News

New mural expected to light up Tatura

Visitors from near and far are expected to visit Tatura with a large-scale mural set to light up the town. Last week, the Tatura RSL Sub-branch received more than $25 000 from the state government for a commemorative war artwork to be painted...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Ben Cousins arrested again in Perth

Fallen former AFL premiership player Ben Cousins, who recently spoke of his troubles, has been arrested again in Perth after a car was seen driving erratically.

AAP Newswire