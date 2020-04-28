National

SA nurses upskilled in COVID-19 fight

By AAP Newswire

Nurses prepare for patients at the new Covid-19 Clinic - AAP

1 of 1

More than 400 South Australian public hospital nurses and midwives have upskilled to better tackle any surge of COVID-19 cases.

The public frontline staff completed the additional training one month after it was announced by the state government.

The fast-tracked intensive and critical care program was developed by the health department to complement Local Health Network strategies.

SA Health Chief Nurse and Midwifery Officer Jenny Hurley said it was great to see South Australian nurses and midwives embracing the opportunity.

More than 1200 frontline workers enrolled in the High Dependency and Critical Care nursing courses and there are still more than 500 funded places available.

One of those participating nurses was Michelle Kalic who said by taking part, it alleviated the fear of ICU staff who now felt more supported.

"It's better to have that bit of security and extra staff that will come up and help in the ICU department," she said.

"Because it is a specialised area, we don't normally deal with ventilation so it gives us the opportunity to familiarise ourselves."

Another 300 courses have been made available to those in the private system.

The Country Health Rural Support Service has also developed a COVID-19 Acute Care Course to prepare rural nursing and medical staff.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said the skills and training frontline staff completed would also be valuable after the pandemic.

He said up to 100 nurses and midwives had taken on roles outside the traditional hospital system which included contact tracing, repatriation of international travellers and managing the safe distribution of PPE.

"We're seeing good (coronavirus) numbers but we're determined to make sure we're ready for any second wave and are working hard to avoid it," Mr Wade said.

"There is a less likelihood we'll have a surge which overwhelms our intensive care unit.

"But what is very clear is we're going to continue to have the needs to use nurses in a whole range of non-hospital domains."

Latest articles

News

Online classes teach refugees English through storytelling

A story is powerful. It has the ability to break down barriers, to build understanding. In fact, stories can change lives. Just ask Shepparton’s Lacey Lengel. She has just launched Shepparton Story House, an online program equipping local refugees...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton police investigate Cooma burglary

Running for eight hours across two days, four Highway Patrol members set up road blocks on the Goulburn Valley Hwy in Koonoomoo, Murray Valley Hwy in Yarrawonga and the Benalla-Tocumwal Rd in Katamatite, with the aim of targeting unsafe vehicles within the Moira Shire.

Liz Mellino
News

New mural expected to light up Tatura

Visitors from near and far are expected to visit Tatura with a large-scale mural set to light up the town. Last week, the Tatura RSL Sub-branch received more than $25 000 from the state government for a commemorative war artwork to be painted...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Ben Cousins arrested again in Perth

Fallen former AFL premiership player Ben Cousins, who recently spoke of his troubles, has been arrested again in Perth after a car was seen driving erratically.

AAP Newswire