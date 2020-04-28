National

Growing fears for Australian kids in Syria

By AAP Newswire

Al-Hol Refugee Camp in northern Syria, - AAP

1 of 1

There are growing fears for Australian women and children trapped in northeast Syria after the first recorded coronavirus death in the region.

Save the Children has renewed calls for the Australian government to repatriate the 47 children and 19 women.

"We're extremely worried about the impact an outbreak would have in an overcrowded camp like Al-Hol, which would be almost impossible to contain," deputy chief executive Mat Tinkler said on Tuesday.

"Many children in the camp, including Australians, are already sick and malnourished, making them more susceptible to the impacts of COVID-19."

The Morrison government has steadfastly refused to rescue the wives and children of Islamic State militants.

