Labor MP Mike Kelly may retire within days

By AAP Newswire

Labor Member for Eden-Monaro Mike Kelly

Labor MP Mike Kelly is expected to retire from federal parliament within days, triggering a by-election in the marginal NSW electorate of Eden-Monaro.

Mr Kelly has long battled chronic health problems dating back to his Army service in Iraq.

A contest for his seat could be held within months, with NSW deputy premier John Barilaro and Liberal senator Jim Molan touted as possible candidates.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said Mr Kelly deserved privacy as he dealt with his well-known medical issues.

"That's deserving of respect and deserving of something better than speculation which has been around for the last year also about Mike Kelly," Mr Albanese told ABC radio on Tuesday.

