National

Treasurer to give economic update in May

By AAP Newswire

JOSH FRYDENBERG MYEFO - AAP

1 of 1

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will provide an economic update on May 12 as he outlines the impacts of coronavirus to parliament.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann is set to do the same in the Senate, with their speeches explaining the government's record $320 billion spend on measures to combat COVID-19.

"The measures we have implemented are temporary, targeted and proportionate to the challenge we face and will ensure Australia bounces back stronger on the other side," the pair said in a joint statement.

The Morrison government will also provide an update on the economic and fiscal outlook in June.

This year's budget has been delayed until October because of coronavirus.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers says a speech from Mr Frydenberg on May 12 isn't a substitute to updated budget figures and forecasts.

"Australians shouldn't have to wait much longer than usual without the government being upfront with them about the impact of this virus, and the government's response," he told AAP.

"A timely and comprehensive economic and budget update is critical to inform decision-making and to give Australians the best chance of a successful recovery."

Treasury officials will be quizzed on Tuesday by a Senate inquiry into the government's coronavirus response.

The parliamentary select committee on COVID-19 will hear from Treasury secretary Dr Steven Kennedy and other senior officials.

Latest articles

National

Treasurer to give economic update in May

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will provide a budget update when parliament resumes on May 12, with the government spending $320 billion on coronavirus measures.

AAP Newswire
National

Police seeking man who spat on Vic woman

Authorities are trying to identify a man who spat on a woman and verbally abused her at a Melbourne shopping centre last month.

AAP Newswire
National

Porter seeks final advice on Pell findings

Attorney-General Christian Porter is seeking final advice from his department before releasing royal commission findings pertaining to Cardinal George Pell.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Ben Cousins arrested again in Perth

Fallen former AFL premiership player Ben Cousins, who recently spoke of his troubles, has been arrested again in Perth after a car was seen driving erratically.

AAP Newswire