Porter seeks final advice on Pell findings

By AAP Newswire

George Pell arrives at the Seminary Of The Good Shepherd in Sydney. - AAP

Unpublished findings relating to Cardinal George Pell's handling of child sexual abuse complaints have been cleared for release by the Victorian government.

The federal attorney-general is now seeking final approval after receiving clearance on the royal commission documents from his Victorian counterpart.

"Now that this response has been received I have sought final advice from my department on the release of the documents and will proceed upon receipt of that advice, which I expect as soon as possible," Christian Porter told AAP.

Redacted versions of the child abuse royal commission reports were released in December 2017, just months after Cardinal Pell was charged with child sexual offences.

The findings remained redacted throughout his criminal trials and subsequent appeals.

The blacked-out sections could soon be made public after the High Court overturned the cardinal's convictions for child sexual abuse earlier this month.

The inquiry's findings will not relate to abuse allegations against Cardinal Pell himself, but rather his knowledge of complaints against pedophile priests during his time in Ballarat and Melbourne, including Gerald Ridsdale.

Cardinal Pell, a former Sydney and Melbourne archbishop, was a priest in Ballarat and auxiliary bishop in Melbourne at the time.

