Quarantine for Australians flying into WA

By AAP Newswire

A general view of Perth airport. - AAP

Western Australia is preparing for a spike in coronavirus cases as more Australians arrive home on international flights.

A flight from South Africa is expected to arrive on Tuesday and other aircraft from France and India are expected later in the week.

Some of the flights will stop only to refuel, but others will have passengers disembarking in Perth and those people will be quarantined in a hotel for 14 days.

Premier Mark McGowan has warned the number of COVID-19 cases in WA could spike as a result of the new arrivals.

"If our numbers grow, it will be because of those aircraft coming in with hundreds and hundreds of Australians," he said on Monday.

WA has confirmed a total of 549 cases but only 55 remain active, including 23 from the Artania cruise ship and two from interstate.

Of the 16 people in Perth hospitals, four are in intensive care.

WA recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and has relaxed some restrictions, increasing its two-person activity limit to 10 provided people continue with social distancing.

Mr McGowan has warned people against going "crazy" or "wild" with the loosened restrictions, adding they will be tightened again if necessary.

Restrictions related to restaurants, play equipment and travel bans remain in place.

