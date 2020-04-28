National

Vic test blitz to decide easing of rules

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews - AAP

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews wants 100,000 people to be tested for COVID-19 in the next two weeks before a decision is made on easing the state's restrictions.

Mr Andrews urged people to get tested for the virus even if they only have mild symptoms, so authorities get a clearer picture of how the illness is spreading.

"This is the biggest public health testing program that our state has ever seen and it will give us the data that will underpin the options that we will have in just a couple of weeks' time," he said on Monday.

The government has said it has no plans to reopen schools or ease stage three restrictions until its state of emergency expires on May 11.

There are 43 sites where Victorians can get tested, but more clinics are set to open during the week, including in the Gippsland and Northern Loddon regions.

Mobile screening clinics will also start to visit homes and workplaces.

Common symptoms of coronavirus include fever, difficulty breathing, cough, sore throat, fatigue or tiredness.

But people are being encouraged to get tested even if they have only mild symptoms such as a runny nose or scratchy throat.

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Victoria on Monday.

The state's total remains at 1349 cases after one case was transferred to the New South Wales' total while 1280 people have recovered.

It comes as a private psychiatric facility at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak has been closed and its patients transferred to The Alfred hospital.

The Albert Road Clinic, run by Ramsay Health Care, closed on Monday night after five staff members and seven patients tested positive to COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Several remaining patients will be transferred to The Alfred while others well enough to go home were discharged.

"We understand this is a stressful time for the patients and their families as well as our staff and doctors. We are doing everything we can to ensure your safety," Albert Road Clinic chief executive Jane Pickworth said in a statement.

The facility will be cleaned before it reopens.

