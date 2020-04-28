National

Virus restrictions to remain in Tasmania

By AAP Newswire

The North West Private Hospital in Burnie - AAP

Tasmania won't follow the lead of other states in easing social distancing measures relating to the coronavirus crisis, as students move to online learning for term two.

It comes as Premier Peter Gutwein announced an independent review into a COVID-19 outbreak in the northwest.

Ten of the state's 11 coronavirus deaths have been in the northwest, where a cluster of cases at Burnie's two hospitals forced their closure earlier this month.

Queensland and Western Australia will begin easing some virus restrictions this week, but Mr Gutwein says he will take a more cautious approach.

"We have an older and more vulnerable population in Tasmania," he said on Monday.

"I don't intend to make a knee-jerk reaction and take us to a position where the restrictions come off too quickly and then leaves us exposed."

A ban on non-essential retail in the northwest was recently extended until Sunday and schools in the region will open a week late for term two.

Schools elsewhere in the state will reopen on Tuesday but students who can learn from home must do so.

Of Tasmania's 214 cases, 142 have been in the northwest.

Two new patients, both close contacts of previous cases, were confirmed on Monday night.

