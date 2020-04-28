National

Some NSW beaches reopen, sands off limits

By AAP Newswire

Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach - AAP

1 of 1

Bondi is to reopen for swimming and surfing but the beach itself will remain closed given the area boasts the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Australia.

Waverley Council mayor Paula Masselos says the waters at Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches will reopen on Tuesday "for the sole purpose of exercising".

People will be able to surf or swim between 7am and 5pm on weekdays, with access to the water via designated entry and exit points.

The mayor said the "swim and go" and "surf and go" measures were strictly for Waverley residents exercising locally and people shouldn't drive to the beaches from further afield.

All of Randwick City Council's beaches will again reopen from Tuesday without any time restrictions while those in Dee Why, Freshwater and Manly, under the Northern Beaches Council, remain closed.

A Northern Beaches Council spokesman told AAP on Monday the restrictions would be reviewed on Tuesday in accordance with NSW Health recommendations.

NSW recorded its lowest daily rise in more than seven weeks on Monday, with only two confirmed cases, taking the total to 3004.

There are currently 160 COVID-19 cases being treated in NSW, including 19 people in intensive care, 15 of whom require ventilators. The state's death toll remains at 36.

The NSW government on Monday announced it would tip an additional $30 million into the Energy Accounts Payment Assistance scheme, which provides energy bill support to struggling NSW households.

The funding is part of a $100 million package, including $34 million for homelessness, $10 million for charity programs and $6 million for Lifeline.

Latest articles

Sport

Football Victoria’s Peter Filopoulos provides update

Football season could push as far into the year as December as the sport’s governing body in Victoria continues planning for a post-coronavirus world. Speaking on the Off The Pitch podcast, Football Victoria chief executive Peter Filopoulos said his...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Local products join AFL Gamers Network

Via streaming platform Twitch, a number of players including Zak Jones, Jaidyn Stephenson, Connor Rozee, Jack Higgins, Rory Atkins and Christian Petracca took to online to show their skills across the debut weekend, primarily playing first-person...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Bowls | Path out of lockdown becomes clearer

The road map out of the coronavirus pandemic has become clearer for lawn bowls clubs across Victoria. While Victoria remains at a stage three lockdown, Bowls Australia has updated its advice for other states on how to gradually resume activities...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire