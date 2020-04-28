National

Online form to dob in Qld virus breaches

By AAP Newswire

Steve Gollschewski - AAP

It will be easier to anonymously dob on anyone, even your neighbour, for breaching COVID-19 restrictions in Queensland through a new online reporting form.

Restrictions across the state will be eased on the weekend with residents permitted to travel up to 50 kilometres from home for a picnic, to visit a park, go shopping or even take a boat trip.

However, mingling in public is only allowed among members of the same household or, if you're single, you can hang out with one other person.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner and state disaster coordinator Steve Gollschewski said the vast majority of people are adhering to health directions.

But police want to know about those who don't via the form which can be accessed via computer, tablet or smartphone.

"We encourage members of the public to use the online form to report any blatant breach ... this includes large gatherings such as house parties," he said.

The new police reporting form is in addition to a new $1300 on-the-spot fine for deliberately spitting, coughing or sneezing on Queensland's frontline workers.

The crackdown on attacks on health workers, shop assistants and police officers was announced on Monday by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"It's absolutely disgusting to think some people are putting other people's lives at risk," she said.

"People are taking their frustrations out on some of our essential workers and it's not on."

Paramedics and medical staff at fever clinics have faced threats of being coughed on by the people they are treating, Health Minister Steven Miles said.

"They should never feel threatened at work, they should certainly never be threatened with being deliberately infected with COVID-19," he said.

"A cough can be used as a weapon, a sneeze can be as dangerous as a knife. Spitting is, of course, always disgusting."

Queensland's has now recorded 1033 positive tests with 101 active cases. Six of the 15 people in hospital are on ventilators.

