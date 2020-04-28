National

Appeal for Vic freeway crash witnesses

By AAP Newswire

The scene of the crash on the Eastern Freeway - AAP

1 of 1

A truck driver accused of killing four police officers on a Melbourne freeway has appeared in court as police appeal for witnesses of the horror crash to come forward.

Mohinder Singh, 47, briefly faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday charged with culpable driving causing the deaths of Leading Senior Constable Lynnette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney last week.

The officers had been standing in the emergency lane of the Eastern Freeway at Kew as they prepared to impound a Porsche 911.

His lawyer Steven Pica said Singh felt "distressed and saddened at the tragic consequences of his actions", and had been suffering from anxiety and panic attacks.

He did not apply for bail and will return to court in October.

The Porche's driver Richard Pusey, 41, was charged on Friday with nine offences including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

He also remains in custody and is due back in court in July.

It comes as police appealed to anyone who saw the truck in the lead-up to the crash or had dashcam footage to come forward.

The prime mover had the Queensland registration XV8 5IE and the trailer had the registration 84I QWK.

Meanwhile, the family of Sen Const King released a statement describing the 50-year-old as "a caring, considerate, gentle and kind-hearted person".

"A big softie who would do anything for absolutely anyone. He'd always be there," his wife Sharron Mackenzie and sons William, James and Henry said in a statement on Monday.

Sen Const King had been with Victoria Police for six years after working in the rag trade for many years.

"He was searching for a long time for something that had meaning and we'd often joke that he seemed like a cop even long before he was a cop, it was his nature," the family said.

"He was always methodical, very well-organised, and loved comradery. He loved going to work, it was his home away from home."

Latest articles

Sport

Football Victoria’s Peter Filopoulos provides update

Football season could push as far into the year as December as the sport’s governing body in Victoria continues planning for a post-coronavirus world. Speaking on the Off The Pitch podcast, Football Victoria chief executive Peter Filopoulos said his...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Local products join AFL Gamers Network

Via streaming platform Twitch, a number of players including Zak Jones, Jaidyn Stephenson, Connor Rozee, Jack Higgins, Rory Atkins and Christian Petracca took to online to show their skills across the debut weekend, primarily playing first-person...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Bowls | Path out of lockdown becomes clearer

The road map out of the coronavirus pandemic has become clearer for lawn bowls clubs across Victoria. While Victoria remains at a stage three lockdown, Bowls Australia has updated its advice for other states on how to gradually resume activities...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire