National

Doctors give confidence but no complacency

By AAP Newswire

Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's top medical officer wants to see fewer than 20 new cases of coronavirus each week - or ideally none - before the nation starts easing restrictions.

Brendan Murphy says the nation cannot be complacent as long as any new coronavirus cases are being found but it can be more confident if testing is expanded to include people without any symptoms and contact tracing is ramped up.

"National cabinet has endorsed a strategy of significant suppression. If we get elimination as part of that, which we probably are seeing in some parts of the country, that is fantastic but elimination is never a certain situation," he said.

"Even if we release restrictions in the future, people need to change the way they interact permanently."

States are already moving to ramp up testing, with Victoria aiming to test 100,000 over the next fortnight, double the number it has checked so far during the pandemic.

And two million Australians have downloaded the new COVIDSafe contact tracing app within the first day of its release.

"Well done Australia. We've just passed 2m downloads for COVIDSafe," Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted on Monday night.

The smartphone app uses Bluetooth to keep track of a user's close contacts and its data would supplement the work of about 7000 healthcare workers doing contact tracing across the country.

"This (strong) effort will help protect ourselves, our families, our nurses and our doctors. (Thank you) AUS as we work together to beat this virus," Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Twitter.

Australia continues to have a low rate of new cases, with 6720 people diagnosed with the virus to date, rising by just nine nationally on Monday.

More than four in five of them have recovered while 83 people have died.

Of the 1100 active cases, 113 are in hospital, with 43 in intensive care.

Latest articles

Sport

Football Victoria’s Peter Filopoulos provides update

Football season could push as far into the year as December as the sport’s governing body in Victoria continues planning for a post-coronavirus world. Speaking on the Off The Pitch podcast, Football Victoria chief executive Peter Filopoulos said his...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Local products join AFL Gamers Network

Via streaming platform Twitch, a number of players including Zak Jones, Jaidyn Stephenson, Connor Rozee, Jack Higgins, Rory Atkins and Christian Petracca took to online to show their skills across the debut weekend, primarily playing first-person...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Bowls | Path out of lockdown becomes clearer

The road map out of the coronavirus pandemic has become clearer for lawn bowls clubs across Victoria. While Victoria remains at a stage three lockdown, Bowls Australia has updated its advice for other states on how to gradually resume activities...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire