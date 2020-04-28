National

Senators seek Treasury’s virus predictions

By AAP Newswire

Treasury officials are set to be quizzed on government plans for billions of dollars in spending to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The parliamentary select committee on COVID-19 will hear from Treasury secretary Dr Steven Kennedy and other senior officials.

Senators want to find out how the economic packages were designed, with a focus on the timing and eligibility rules for the JobKeeper wage subsidy, committee chair Katy Gallagher says.

She is also keen to examine the economic modelling Treasury has done and find out what its measures of success are.

While it wasn't an easy job to do such modelling in the rapidly changing situation, Senator Gallagher said it was important to have a baseline to track how the nation comes through the economic crisis.

"In the absence of that, we're operating in a vacuum," she told AAP.

"We haven't had any real update on the budget since December and there won't be one until October."

The federal budget has been pushed back from its usual May delivery to October 6.

Senator Gallagher also wants to dig into the plan to allow people slammed by the coronavirus-driven economic crisis to access their superannuation early.

This week, jobless people and those on welfare payments will start to see extra support flow into their bank accounts.

As well, the first phase of the employer cash flow plan will begin and self-funded retirees will get higher payments from reduced deeming rates.

Initial JobKeeper payments - part of a $130 billion package - will be received by employers in coming days.

Universities and private education providers are set to begin rolling out courses of up to six months for people seeking to change jobs to critical areas of need.

On Thursday the committee will hear from the Department of Social Services, National Disability Insurance Agency and Services Australia.

