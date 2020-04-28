National

WA’s corruption watchdog boss out of job

By AAP Newswire

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan - AAP

1 of 1

John McKechnie's five-year term as the head of the Corruption and Crime Commission in Western Australia has come to an end after a political stoush over his reappointment.

A parliamentary committee controversially declined to unanimously endorse his reappointment, despite the backing of Premier Mark McGowan and opposition leader Liza Harvey.

Mr McGowan on Monday refused to concede defeat and appoint someone else to officially replace the former Supreme Court judge as the CCC boss.

"It might well continue in its current state for a considerable period of time whilst we try and get Mr McKechnie reappointed," he told reporters.

"You can't give in to terrorists. You give in to terrorists they just continue to terrorise and that's what the Liberal party is doing."

Mr McGowan claims a Liberal MP's lone dissent is linked to Mr McKechnie's ongoing probe into the misuse of electoral allowances, but Labor MP and committee chair Margaret Quirk has denied the suggestion.

Latest articles

Sport

Football Victoria’s Peter Filopoulos provides update

Football season could push as far into the year as December as the sport’s governing body in Victoria continues planning for a post-coronavirus world. Speaking on the Off The Pitch podcast, Football Victoria chief executive Peter Filopoulos said his...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Local products join AFL Gamers Network

Via streaming platform Twitch, a number of players including Zak Jones, Jaidyn Stephenson, Connor Rozee, Jack Higgins, Rory Atkins and Christian Petracca took to online to show their skills across the debut weekend, primarily playing first-person...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Bowls | Path out of lockdown becomes clearer

The road map out of the coronavirus pandemic has become clearer for lawn bowls clubs across Victoria. While Victoria remains at a stage three lockdown, Bowls Australia has updated its advice for other states on how to gradually resume activities...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire