Study to help prevent disease from animals

Veterinary scientists from the University of Sydney have joined more than 40 experts from across the Asia- Pacific searching for ways to prevent the spread of zoontic disease - illness transmitted from animals to humans.

Program leader and associate professor Navneet Dhand said the project will work with government agencies and animal health educators in the Asia-Pacific region to detect, respond, control and prevent animal disease outbreaks that could affect human health, animal health and farmer livelihoods.

He said the majority of emerging infectious diseases are spread from animals to humans, as highlighted recently with COVID-19.

"To protect humans from these diseases we must look for pathogens and disease 'upstream' in domestic animals and wildlife before they spread to the human population," Prof Dhand said in a statement on Monday.

"Our program will support our neighbours' efforts to deal with these emerging threats and in doing so, strengthen Australia's biosecurity, health and economy."

Zoontic diseases are spreading faster than ever before due to population growth, urbanisation, land-use change, encroachment into wild habitats and increasing global air travel, Prof Dhand added.

"These diseases can spread rapidly across borders and have huge economic and health impacts. We are finding this out right now with coronavirus," he said.

"Our focus on disease surveillance will support veterinary authorities to identify any change in animal health patterns so that early intervention and preventative actions can be taken to stop the spread of disease."

The $4.3 million program will run for three years and operate in Cambodia, Fiji, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Vanuatu and Vietnam.