National

Study to help prevent disease from animals

By AAP Newswire

Geese linked to avian flu in Germany. - AAP

1 of 1

Veterinary scientists from the University of Sydney have joined more than 40 experts from across the Asia- Pacific searching for ways to prevent the spread of zoontic disease - illness transmitted from animals to humans.

Program leader and associate professor Navneet Dhand said the project will work with government agencies and animal health educators in the Asia-Pacific region to detect, respond, control and prevent animal disease outbreaks that could affect human health, animal health and farmer livelihoods.

He said the majority of emerging infectious diseases are spread from animals to humans, as highlighted recently with COVID-19.

"To protect humans from these diseases we must look for pathogens and disease 'upstream' in domestic animals and wildlife before they spread to the human population," Prof Dhand said in a statement on Monday.

"Our program will support our neighbours' efforts to deal with these emerging threats and in doing so, strengthen Australia's biosecurity, health and economy."

Zoontic diseases are spreading faster than ever before due to population growth, urbanisation, land-use change, encroachment into wild habitats and increasing global air travel, Prof Dhand added.

"These diseases can spread rapidly across borders and have huge economic and health impacts. We are finding this out right now with coronavirus," he said.

"Our focus on disease surveillance will support veterinary authorities to identify any change in animal health patterns so that early intervention and preventative actions can be taken to stop the spread of disease."

The $4.3 million program will run for three years and operate in Cambodia, Fiji, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Vanuatu and Vietnam.

Latest articles

World

UK PM: too risky to relax virus lockdown

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked Britons for abiding by the coronavirus lockdown but says it’s too risky to relax it yet.

AAP Newswire
World

New Zealand prepares for return to work

About 400,000 Kiwis will return to their workplaces with the lessening of the country’s clampdown from level four to level three.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ’s Ardern sceptical of virus tracing app

‘I remain a bit skeptical about what it’s going to be able to deliver,‘ New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says of a COVID-19 app.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire