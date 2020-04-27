National

WA’s CCC could be leaderless for months

By AAP Newswire

Western Australia's corruption watchdog could be without a permanent boss for months after Premier Mark McGowan refused to concede defeat in a political stoush.

John McKechnie's five-year term as the head of the Corruption and Crime Commission will expire on Tuesday after a parliamentary committee controversially declined to unanimously endorse his reappointment.

That was despite the backing of Premier Mark McGowan and Opposition Leader Liza Harvey.

Mr McGowan has refused to speculate on conceding defeat and finding someone else to officially replace the former Supreme Court judge as the commissioner.

"(The CCC) might well continue in its current state for a considerable period of time whilst we try and get Mr McKechnie reappointed," he said on Monday.

"You can't give in to terrorists. You give in to terrorists, they just continue to terrorise and that's what the Liberal Party is doing."

Mr McGowan said the CCC had never been more effective than under Mr McKechnie's leadership and had now been "decapitated".

"He's been the best CCC commissioner. He's been a modern day corruption fighter," he said.

"His experience and knowledge is outstanding."

The premier claims a Liberal MP's lone dissent is linked to Mr McKechnie's ongoing probe into the misuse of electoral allowances, but Labor MP and committee chair Margaret Quirk has rejected that suggestion.

Mr McGowan said people did not always reveal their real reasons for trying to do something.

"They come up with other reasons to hide the real reason and I think that's what is going on here," he said.

