National

Officer killed on Vic freeway ‘big softie’

By AAP Newswire

A supplied image of Senior Constable Kevin King and his family - AAP

1 of 1

A Victorian police officer killed in the line of duty has been remembered by his family as a big softie who loved to cook and play the guitar.

Senior Constable Kevin King was one of the four police officers killed after being struck by a truck on Melbourne's Eastern freeway last week.

The 50-year-old, who had been with Victoria Police for six years, was described by his family as "a caring, considerate, gentle and kind-hearted person".

"A big softie who would do anything for absolutely anyone. He'd always be there," his wife Sharron Mackenzie and sons William, James and Henry said in a statement on Monday.

The family said Sen Const King was "almost destined" to become a police officer after working in the rag trade for many years.

"He was searching for a long time for something that had meaning and we'd often joke that he seemed like a cop even long before he was a cop, it was his nature," the family said.

"He was always methodical, very well-organised, and loved comradery. He loved going to work, it was his home away from home."

At home, Sen Const King loved to cook - pasta dishes and minestrone soup were his specialities - as well as play the guitar in the sunshine.

A passionate Richmond Football Club supporter, his sons will miss going to the football with him and listening to his "slightly daggy dad jokes".

"My beautiful man, my life, my rock and my only love for 35 years is gone and life will never be the same," Ms Mackenzie said.

Sen Const King, along with Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris and Constable Josh Prestney, died after being hit by a truck while impounding a Porsche in the emergency lane of the Kew freeway.

Truck driver Mohinder Singh, 47, was charged on Monday with culpable driving causing the four deaths and will return to court in October.

The Porshe driver, Richard Pusey, 41, was charged on Friday with nine offences including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

He remains in custody on remand and is due back in court in July.

Latest articles

Opinion

“Recommendations never become actions” says Yea’s Jan Beer

It is 23 years since the start of the millennium drought in 1997 and we have since seen a continuation of the change in climate. In the Keelty review released on April 17 it was recommended the MDBA should undertake further analysis of the causes of...

Country News
Opinion

An open letter to the Prime Minister and Premier from the Committee of Greater Shepparton

Dear Prime Minister and Premier, Who would have thought that when we met last year we would be facing a contracting economy and a health crisis? Yet here we are. First, we want to thank both of you for your leadership at this time. Prime Minister...

Shepparton News
Opinion

Can Australian farmers really feed 75 million people when we import so much?

If, according to Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, Australia grows enough food to feed 75 million people then please have him explain why Australia imported the following in 2019: ● $711 million in grain and cereals●...

Country News

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire