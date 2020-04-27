National

Pedophile priest’s bid for no extra jail

By AAP Newswire

Victims have lashed Australia's most prolific pedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale as a "bastard" after he admitted to raping more boys, but his lawyer argues he should be spared from extra jail time.

The 86-year-old admitted to more than a dozen rapes and indecent assaults against four victims aged seven to 16 in Victoria's west and surf coast in the 1970s.

"I plead guilty to every charge," Ridsdale said in the County Court on Monday.

Two victims were brothers who were abused when the then-parish priest took them rabbit shooting.

"We trusted our beautiful, innocent children with this bastard without question when we should have been more vigilant on their behalf," the elderly parents of the brothers said.

They labelled him as a "filthy, conniving, make-believe priest and pedophile".

The older brother was also raped by Ridsdale and suffered flashbacks from when he heard the pedophile's footsteps head to his room.

"The sound of squeaking floorboards causes me extreme anxiety," he told the court.

The pedophile told the victim after raping him: "Don't tell anyone anything, they won't believe you over a priest."

Another survivor questioned whether circumstances would have changed if he had spoken up about his assaults earlier.

Despite the former priest admitting to the abuse, his lawyer Tim Marsh said his client shouldn't spend more time behind bars for the crimes.

The rapist is serving a 34-year sentence for his horrific offending and is expected to die in custody.

But he could also be released in less than two years if granted parole.

Mr Marsh suggested an appropriate sentence would be one that does not interfere with the earliest possible release date and if Ridsdale had been sentenced for all his crimes at once his jail time would not exceed the existing sentence.

The prosecution labelled this as "inappropriate" and pushed for more prison time.

Judge Gerard Mullaly questioned how Ridsdale was able to offend to such a degree.

"There's something unique about the fact that he had the apparatus of the Catholic church behind him," Mr Marsh said.

"Had he been a man in virtually any any other walk of life it's highly unlikely it would have gone on for the extent that it did for as long as it did."

But the judge said Ridsdale could not be punished for the "failings of the institution".

He will be sentenced for the latest offending in two weeks.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Latest articles

Opinion

“Recommendations never become actions” says Yea’s Jan Beer

It is 23 years since the start of the millennium drought in 1997 and we have since seen a continuation of the change in climate. In the Keelty review released on April 17 it was recommended the MDBA should undertake further analysis of the causes of...

Country News
Opinion

An open letter to the Prime Minister and Premier from the Committee of Greater Shepparton

Dear Prime Minister and Premier, Who would have thought that when we met last year we would be facing a contracting economy and a health crisis? Yet here we are. First, we want to thank both of you for your leadership at this time. Prime Minister...

Shepparton News
Opinion

Can Australian farmers really feed 75 million people when we import so much?

If, according to Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, Australia grows enough food to feed 75 million people then please have him explain why Australia imported the following in 2019: ● $711 million in grain and cereals●...

Country News

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire