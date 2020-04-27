National

WA man loses appeal for killing ex-partner

By AAP Newswire

The Supreme Court of Western Australia in Perth

1 of 1

A man who bashed his ex-partner with an axe and mop handle, then had sex with her and left her to die in her WA home, has failed to get his conviction overturned.

Kevin James Corbett murdered 36-year-old Charmaine Winmar at her Narrogin home, in the state's Wheatbelt region, in May 2013.

He was sentenced in the WA Supreme Court to life behind bars, with a minimum of 21 years to be served.

Corbett took his case to the WA Court of Appeal, but his application was dismissed last week.

The judges said the state had a "powerful circumstantial evidence case" against Corbett and his four grounds of appeal were without merit.

"The verdict of guilty was not unreasonable," the judges concluded.

"It was supported by evidence that the jury was entitled to accept and inferences that the jury was entitled to draw.

"It would not be dangerous, in the circumstances, to permit the verdict of guilty of murder to stand."

Corbett had caught a bus from East Perth to Narrogin, leaving abusive graffiti related to Ms Winmar along the way, before attacking her in her home.

Ms Winmar suffered injuries to her head and chest and Corbett also took photographs of himself having sex with her as she lay motionless on a mattress.

During his trial, Corbett tried to blame Ms Winmar's death on her new partner, despite him also being injured in the attack.

