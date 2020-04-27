National

Bondi to reopen for swimming and surfing

By AAP Newswire

People are seen walking along Bondi Beach - AAP

1 of 1

Bondi is to reopen for swimming and surfing but the beach itself will remain closed given the local area has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Australia.

Waverley Council mayor Paula Masselos says the waters at Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches will reopen on Tuesday morning "for the sole purpose of exercising".

People will be able to swim or surf at Bondi and Bronte and surf only at Tamarama between 7am and 5pm on weekdays. Access to the water will be via designated entry and exit points.

"Our beaches remain closed to all land-based activities including social gatherings, sunbaking, walking and jogging," Ms Masselos said in a statement on Monday.

"There will be no relaxing or gathering around on the sand. The sand remains strictly off-limits other than for access to the water for exercising.

"Waverley is still a hot spot and presently has the highest number of COVID 19 cases in Australia."

The mayor said the "swim and go" and "surf and go" measures were strictly for Waverley residents exercising locally and people shouldn't drive to the beaches from further afield.

Latest articles

National

Virus-hit markets impact on Future Fund

The financial market plunge due to coronavirus has impacted on the Future Fund, set up to cover public servant superannuation.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney man jailed for drug importation

Sydney man Mostafa Dib has been jailed for at least 12 years over a conspiracy to import MDMA into Australia which would have netted him more than $1 million.

AAP Newswire
National

SA cabbie faces loss of visa if jailed

An Adelaide cab driver has faced sentencing submissions after killing a pedestrian in 2017, with a court told jail time could prevent him staying in Australia.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire