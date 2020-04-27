National

Man appeals Curtis Cheng role sentence

By AAP Newswire

Curtis Cheng funeral order of service (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The former tradesman who supplied the loaded gun used to murder NSW police accountant Curtis Cheng says his jail term of 17 years and eight months is "manifestly excessive".

Talal Alameddine, then 25, was sentenced in the NSW Supreme Court in 2018 and given a non-parole period of 13 years and six months for his actions.

He supplied Raban Alou with a loaded gun, which was then given to 15-year-old Farhad Jabar to shoot Mr Cheng as he left work at Parramatta Police Headquarters in 2015.

Alameddine pleaded guilty to recklessly possessing a thing connected with a terrorist act and supplying a pistol.

In the Court of Criminal Appeal on Monday, his barrister Hament Dhanji SC challenged the sentence on seven grounds including that the term was "manifestly excessive".

He also said the sentencing judge erred in finding Alameddine was sympathetic towards ISIS and this motivated him to commit the offences.

The judge found Alameddine had meant what he said when a constable asked him why he had grown a black, bushy beard.

With a slight smirk on his face, he had told the constable "my beard is for ISIS".

The constable said Alameddine had been charming and flirtatious with her on some occasions.

Mr Dhanji said if the ISIS comment had been genuine "it would hardly be a matter he would notify to the police".

One of the three Appeal Court judges, Justice Natalie Adams, commented that the sentencing judge seemingly took the view no one would ever make a joke about a matter as serious as ISIS.

Mr Dhanji said his client was 22 at the time and obviously had a prior light-hearted relationship with the constable.

The hearing continues.

