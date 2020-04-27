National

One million more masks arrive in SA

By AAP Newswire

An extra one million pieces of personal protective equipment, including facemasks, have arrived in South Australia as the state prepares to restart elective surgery stalled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The level-three face masks have been sourced from outside the national stockpile and are set to complement production of 45 million masks by local company Detmold in coming months.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Michael Cusack says the delivery of personal protective equipment is essential in ensuring that clinicians have the right tools and feel safe while treating patients.

"It is extremely important for our clinicians to have access to the right PPE," he said.

"Our clinicians should feel confident that we have adequate supply available when and where they need it."

Also on Monday, a surgical advisory group was established to guide the return of elective procedures that were previously put on hold.

The group includes public and private sector surgeons, anaesthetists and theatre nurses, as well as senior management across metropolitan and rural hospitals, and will be led by Professor Chris Baggoley, who took charge of Australia's response to the 2014 Ebola Outbreak.

From next week, screening services such as Breast Screen SA, emergency dental services, and IVF treatments are also set to be re-instated.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said the re-introduction of elective surgery was "encouraging".

Minister Wade said people should feel safe going to hospital with the enforcement of strict infection control measures.

"Our priority in gradually increasing elective surgeries will always be on patient, clinician and community safety," he said.

