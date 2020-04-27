National

Govt ordered to pay $200k in Biloela case

By AAP Newswire

Kopika (right) and Tharunicaa at a playgroup (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The federal government has been ordered to pay a Tamil family more than $200,000 in legal fees over their bid to stay in Australia.

Priya and Nades Murugappan and their Australian-born daughters Kopika and Tharunicaa, aged four and two, have spent more than two years in detention fighting their deportation to Sri Lanka.

Federal Court Justice Mark Moshinsky ordered the family's costs of $206,934.33 be paid, after they successfully argued their youngest daughter was denied procedural fairness in an application for a protection visa.

Immigration Minister David Coleman lifted a barrier to allow him to consider a visa application for Tharunicaa last May, but no decision was made.

He asked for a briefing on the family's case, including his ability to exercise a power allowing her to apply for a protection visa.

But an assessment by an immigration department official in August found it was unlikely Australia's protection obligations would apply to the family.

"The applicant was not notified that the August 2019 assessment was being conducted and was not invited to comment in relation to any aspect of the assessment," Justice Moshinsky said.

Priya and Nades fear persecution if they are returned to Sri Lanka.

The family had been held in detention in Melbourne but were transferred to Christmas Island in August after an urgent court order put a hold on their deportation.

Latest articles

News

New SAM on track despite COVID-19 rules

Despite Covid-19 rules on social distancing and hygiene, construction work on the new Shepparton Art Museum building is forging ahead. Greater Shepparton City Council project manager for the new SAM Thomas Lyle said major milestones had been reached...

John Lewis
News

Bail reporting suspension under way due to COVID-19

People on bail within Greater Shepparton will no longer have to report to the Shepparton Police Station as part of their bail conditions, following a statewide suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The change, which came into play on Friday...

Liz Mellino
Shepparton

Locals take to the streets to honour our heroes

No crowds. No marches. But they never forgot. Hundreds or maybe even thousands, we will never know, stood on their front driveways around Shepparton and Mooroopna in makeshift observances for Anzac Day. As the skies began to lighten with the...

Geoff Adams

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire