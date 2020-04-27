National

Truckie faces court over cop deaths crash

By AAP Newswire

A Melbourne truck driver accused of killing four police in a horror crash is "distressed and saddened" at his acts.

Mohinder Singh, 47, is charged with culpable driving causing the deaths of Leading Senior Constable Lynnette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney as they were impounding a Porsche on the Eastern Freeway at Kew on Wednesday.

Singh didn't speak and kept his head down when he appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

His lawyer Steven Pica said Singh had anxiety and depression and may have had an undiagnosed psychiatric issue his whole life.

"Mr Singh remains distressed and saddened at the tragic consequences of his acts," he said.

He has previously taken medication for anxiety, though not for some time, Mr Pica said.

He noted that Singh might require psychiatric treatment or assistance, including counselling.

The 47-year-old from Cranbourne in Melbourne's southeast did not apply for bail.

Prosecutors requested additional time to put together their brief of evidence.

Analysis of the truck is being done overseas.

Police also need time to collate CCTV and body-worn camera footage and a forensic report is required.

Singh is due to return to court for a committal mention on October 1.

