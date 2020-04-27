National

SA schools re-open for term two

By AAP Newswire

A SA teacher demonstrates a virtual classroom at Glenunga High School - AAP

1 of 1

South Australian schools have re-opened for term two with health officials insisting they remain low-risk for coronavirus infections.

Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier wrote to parents and school staff across the state last week, encouraging students to attend.

Monday's return also comes after SA recorded no new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

Education Minister John Gardener says health advice remains clear that "preschools and early childhood facilities are low-risk environments and should remain open".

He said with very low levels of the virus in SA, attendance rates are expected to be much higher than in the weeks leading up to holidays.

"This is great news for our community, but it will present some complexity in our schools over the next week or two as we start to transition back to more face-to-face teaching," the minister said.

"With educators having understandably prepared for a different scenario, it is very important that families across South Australia are patient and understanding with their children's teachers and schools as they adapt.

"We know that physically attending school provides a better learning environment for young people, with access to specialist facilities and more opportunities to talk with teachers and fellow students."

Parents across SA remain free to keep their children at home, with all schools able to provide remote learning options.

Should a staff member or student test positive to the virus, schools and preschools will close for at least 24 hours to undertake deep cleaning and an investigation process.

Latest articles

News

New SAM on track despite COVID-19 rules

Despite Covid-19 rules on social distancing and hygiene, construction work on the new Shepparton Art Museum building is forging ahead. Greater Shepparton City Council project manager for the new SAM Thomas Lyle said major milestones had been reached...

John Lewis
News

Bail reporting suspension under way due to COVID-19

People on bail within Greater Shepparton will no longer have to report to the Shepparton Police Station as part of their bail conditions, following a statewide suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The change, which came into play on Friday...

Liz Mellino
Shepparton

Locals take to the streets to honour our heroes

No crowds. No marches. But they never forgot. Hundreds or maybe even thousands, we will never know, stood on their front driveways around Shepparton and Mooroopna in makeshift observances for Anzac Day. As the skies began to lighten with the...

Geoff Adams

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

A prosecutor says a Polish nanny deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck in a bid to take her own life after being violently raped in Queensland.

AAP Newswire