SA schools re-open for term two

South Australian schools have re-opened for term two with health officials insisting they remain low-risk for coronavirus infections.

Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier wrote to parents and school staff across the state last week, encouraging students to attend.

Monday's return also comes after SA recorded no new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

Education Minister John Gardener says health advice remains clear that "preschools and early childhood facilities are low-risk environments and should remain open".

He said with very low levels of the virus in SA, attendance rates are expected to be much higher than in the weeks leading up to holidays.

"This is great news for our community, but it will present some complexity in our schools over the next week or two as we start to transition back to more face-to-face teaching," the minister said.

"With educators having understandably prepared for a different scenario, it is very important that families across South Australia are patient and understanding with their children's teachers and schools as they adapt.

"We know that physically attending school provides a better learning environment for young people, with access to specialist facilities and more opportunities to talk with teachers and fellow students."

Parents across SA remain free to keep their children at home, with all schools able to provide remote learning options.

Should a staff member or student test positive to the virus, schools and preschools will close for at least 24 hours to undertake deep cleaning and an investigation process.