Major drop in Qld flu cases amid pandemic

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young - AAP

Flu cases have taken an enormous dive in Queensland just months after one of the state's worst seasons on record claimed the lives of 264 people.

Just nine people were diagnosed with influenza last week, a mere fraction of the 900 cases health officials would expect per week at this time of year, Chief Health Office Jeanette Young announced on Monday.

It comes amid strict COVID-19 rules that have forced people to stay inside their homes except for essential travel and limit their social interactions for weeks.

Testing criteria for COVID-19 was expanded last week to include anyone who had any symptom of respiratory illness.

But it hasn't resulted in more testing being done each day.

"I believe that's because we're not seeing respiratory disease in Queensland," Dr Young said.

More than 68,000 lab-confirmed flu cases were recorded across the state last year and almost 3000 people were admitted to hospital.

Of those, 285 needed to be treated in intensive care units.

Health officials then urged people to wash their hands, avoid coughing around other people and to stay home if they felt unwell.

