Vic driver’s family says he was estranged

By AAP Newswire

A woman claiming to be the mother of a Porsche driver allegedly involved in a crash that killed four police officers in Melbourne says his family is "ashamed".

The woman who did not wish to be named, read a statement to Melbourne radio 3AW on Monday, making it clear Richard Pusey, 41, had been estranged from the family for some time.

She said the family had been thrust into the spotlight following the fatal crash on the Eastern Freeway on Wednesday and shared the same feelings of devastation as the wider community.

"I want to read a statement on behalf of the Pusey family because we want to disassociate ourselves with the tragedy that occurred on Wednesday night," she said.

"We were incredibly shocked and deeply ashamed by the (alleged) events that unfolded surrounding the accident and thereafter.

"Our family have [sic] been under public scrutiny since that time in a quest to find some explanation as to Richard's (alleged) actions in this catastrophic event.

"This is an insight we are unable to provide."

The alleged events referred to are now before the courts.

Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris and Constable Josh Prestney died when a semi-trailer crashed into them while they were trying to impound a Porsche in an emergency lane on the freeway at Kew.

Pusey, of Fitzroy, was charged on Friday with nine offences including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

He remains in custody on remand.

Earlier on Monday, the 47-year-old truck driver was charged with four counts of culpable driving.

The Cranbourne man had been in hospital since the crash and was charged after a joint investigation by the major collision investigation unit and the homicide squad.

He is due to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

