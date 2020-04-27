National

NT parks to reopens in ‘new normal’

By AAP Newswire

Kings Canyon national park. - AAP

Parks and reserves across the Northern Territory will reopen from the coming weekend as Chief Minister Michael Gunner begins lifting restrictions imposed because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Gunner will reveal more details on other moves later this week which is expected to include a reopening of some businesses in June, including cafes and gyms, but under strict rules.

"In the coming weeks, the Territory will gradually transition to a new normal where Territorians can get back to business, back to work, and back to enjoying the Territory lifestyle, while also staying safe from coronavirus," he said on his Facebook page on Monday.

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again, easing restrictions will actually increase responsibility on all Territorians to keep doing the right thing.

"That will be our new normal and we can't afford to go backwards or do it all again."

The reopening of parks this weekend coincides with the Labour Day holiday on Monday.

"Territorians will have the opportunity to safely spend this weekend camping, swimming or walking through our beautiful parks and reserves and enjoying the Territory lifestyle that we all love," Mr Gunner said.

"We can only do this because of the work and sacrifices of Territorians and we can only keep our parks open if Territorians are respectful of each other's space.

"We cannot take for granted that we are the safest place in Australia, and we have to work to keep it that way.

"This is the first significant step we are taking to adjust our coronavirus-related restrictions."

