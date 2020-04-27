National

Victoria’s fire danger period comes to end

By AAP Newswire

Fire embers and burnt bushland. - AAP

Victoria's fire danger season has officially come to a close after a devastating summer in which five people died and 1.5 million hectares of land was destroyed.

Fire restrictions finished at 1am on Monday in Victoria's southwest, marking the end of a fire danger period, but residents eyeing planned burn-offs have been warned to exercise "extreme caution".

The fire danger period was first announced in East Gippsland on September 23, the second earliest time on record.

A Code Red day was announced about two months later on November 21 for the Mallee and Northern Country, with a lightning storm prompting several large fires on the day.

The blazes were deemed under control at the end of March, by which time bushfires had ravaged much of East Gippsland and large parts of the northeast.

The fires burnt 1.5 million hectares of land in Victoria and claimed five lives.

CFA chief officer Steve Warrington said going forward, it is crucial for anyone planning burn-offs to check local conditions on the day.

There are more than 1200 private landowner burn-offs registered, some of which landowners are permitted to conduct over more than one day or when conditions are right.

"Conditions can change quickly and fires can get out of control within minutes in dry and windy conditions," Mr Warrington said.

"The effects of an out-of-control fire can be devastating and we want everyone to exercise extreme caution."

The CFA has also reminded people to always register their burn-offs.

