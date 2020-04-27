National

Woman drives onto Vic station overpass

By AAP Newswire

The car at the bottom of a pedestrian overpass. - AAP

1 of 1

A woman is expected to be charged with drink-driving after allegedly driving her car onto the pedestrian overpass at a Melbourne train station.

Police say the 21-year-old woman used a ramp at Kananook Railway Station in Melbourne's southeast to reach its overpass about 2am on Sunday morning and was stationary there for a short time.

The Malvern East woman then drove down three flights of stairs to return to the ground level, where her Mitsubishi ASX station wagon became stuck between steel handrails and needed to be cut out by SES workers.

Police breath-tested the woman who returned a reading of 0.158, more than double the legal limit of 0.05.

She is expected to be charged with drink-driving and careless driving.

