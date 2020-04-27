National

NSW COVID-19 cases top 3000

By AAP Newswire

NSW's COVID-19 cases have topped 3000 as a sixth resident at a western Sydney aged care facility died.

The 82-year-old resident of Newmarch House in Caddens - where almost 50 people have been infected with the coronavirus - died on Saturday, operator Anglicare Sydney said.

The man's death brought the NSW COVID-19 death toll to 36.

The Anglicare aged care facility is the state's largest ongoing cluster, with some 31 of the almost 100 residents having been infected as well as 17 staff members.

Eight new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in NSW on Sunday, taking the state total to 3002 with 19 people currently in intensive care.

There were fewer than 800 current cases in the state.

Among the new cases was a medical worker at Nepean Hospital who had not been in contact with patients for 48 hours before symptom onset. Two staff members were in isolation, as were eight staff members at the Sydney Adventist Hospital.

On Saturday, an aged care worker at Catholic Healthcare Bodington in the Blue Mountains also tested positive for coronavirus but had not contacted residents within 48 hours of showing symptoms. Some 20 residents have tested negative to the virus.

"Whilst this is a particularly difficult and challenging virus, we also know it still hasn't managed to get through the community in NSW, indeed Australia, to the extent it certainly has in other jurisdictions," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters on Sunday.

"We're keeping in fairly low numbers."

Mr Hazzard reiterated that NSW residents should continue following social distancing measures and frequently wash their hands.

