Queensland's borders to remain closed

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at a press conference.

Stay-at-home COVID-19 restrictions will be eased from next weekend but Queensland's borders will remain closed.

Family picnics and weekend drives will be permitted and national parks will reopen next Saturday with residents directed to travel no further than 50km from their homes.

Premier Annastacia Palaszcuk says the easing of stay-at-home restrictions would start at midnight on Friday.

It means from Saturday, people can travel 50km from home to visit parks, have a picnic and jet ski, while shopping for non-essential items is also permitted.

However, the premier has warned that movement was "limited to members of your own household".

"We will be able to lift some of the stay-at-home restrictions and ... we really need the public to 100 per cent co-operate," she told reporters on Sunday.

"If we do see mass gatherings, I will not hesitate to clamp back down."

The premier said the 50km limit was to avoid large scale movements of people between places like "Cairns to Townsville" and borders would remain closed.

Despite the easing of restrictions, there will be no cross border travel for those living near the NSW border.

Ms Palszczuk said border closures were the reason both Queensland and the nation had been able to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

"There's still large community transmission in NSW and Victoria ... and one of the two key measures taken was to close our international borders and close our state borders."

The premier said people from Victoria and Sydney had come to Queensland and tested positive so the borders would not be opened in the immediate future.

Health Minister Steven Miles said there were just 98 active cases across the state with Queensland's infection total sitting at 1030.

Three new cases were recorded overnight on Saturday while another was added from previous testing. There are 18 people in hospital, of which six are in intensive care with five on ventilators.

Of concern was that of the two cases announced on Saturday, authorities had yet to determine where one person contracted COVID-19 on Brisbane's north side.

