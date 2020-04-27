Virus keeps people away from SA hospitals

The South Australian government is urging people with serious medical issues to not let the coronavirus pandemic deter them from seeking help.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said there had been a significant reduction in emergency department presentations, ambulance call-outs and GP visits.

He warned that people should not delay seeking treatment for an acute illness or chronic health condition out of fear of contracting COVID-19.

In the first two weeks of April, South Australia's major metropolitan hospitals saw about 8000 emergency department presentations - a 32 per cent decrease compared to the same time last year.

Meanwhile, there were about 8400 hospital inpatient admissions, which represented a 25 per cent decrease.

Deputy chief public health officer Michael Cusack said delaying treatment could have serious long-lasting effects.

"We want to ensure that members of the public seek help immediately if they think they may be experiencing a heart attack, stroke or other medical emergency," he said.

"Please do not let concerns about COVID-19 cost you your health."

South Australia recorded no new cases of coronavirus for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

But Mr Wade said the government was not looking at easing restrictions "any time soon" despite other states such as Western Australia relaxing their rules.

"Our restrictions are actually not as severe in some respects as other states and territories," he told reporters.