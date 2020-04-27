National

Virus cases linked to Tas hospital cluster

By AAP Newswire

North West Regional Hospital is seen closed in Burnie, Tasmania. - AAP

Four new cases of coronavirus have been linked to an outbreak at a hospital in northwest Tasmania.

Tasmania's Public Health Director Mark Veitch confirmed on Sunday two healthcare workers and a recent patient at the North West Regional Hospital tested positive to COVID-19.

The fourth person is a close contact of a healthcare worker from the Burnie hospital who tested positive to the virus earlier.

The hospital was shut earlier this month after scores of workers tested positive to the virus, though Health Minister Sarah Courtney said she expects staff will be back working at the hospital "in the coming days", following a deep clean of the facility.

"We have identified and engaged with the staff that will be taking over from the emergency department, our staff, so that is going to be happening in coming days," Ms Courtney told reporters on Sunday.

"They're all going to be tested before they come back to work. They have all responded very positively to that."

The tight-knit northwest community has seen 10 of the state's 11 COVID-19-related deaths and more than half of the state's 212 cases.

A man in his 90s succumbed to the virus in the Mersey Community Hospital at Latrobe on Sunday while another man, also in his 90s, died from the disease at the same hospital on Saturday.

"I'd like to pass on my sincere sympathies to that man's family, both men's families and loved ones," Ms Courtney said.

"This is a very challenging time for them and the entire northwest community."

A health worker at the hospital's COVID-19 ward tested positive also to the virus on Saturday and is in self-isolation.

