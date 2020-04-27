WA loosens its COVID-19 restrictions

National
WA loosens its COVID-19 restrictionsBy AAP Newswire
Picnics, boating, hiking, camping and group exercise are back for Western Australians, and couples can now have a few more people at their wedding after the state relaxed its coronavirus restrictions.
But other restrictions related to restaurants, play equipment and travel bans remain in place.
The state government announced on Sunday that it was increasing its two-person limit on non-work activities to 10, provided people adhere to social distancing and good hygiene.
Premier Mark McGowan said while WA was still in a state of emergency, low numbers of confirmed cases meant a "cautious relaxation" of restrictions was possible.
"Our numbers may be low but we need to keep it that way," he told reporters.
WA recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The state has confirmed a total of 549 coronavirus cases, but only 55 remain active.
There are currently 16 people in Perth hospitals, including four in intensive care.