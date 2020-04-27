National

WA loosens its COVID-19 restrictions

By AAP Newswire

WA Premier Mark McGowan - AAP

1 of 1

Picnics, boating, hiking, camping and group exercise are back for Western Australians, and couples can now have a few more people at their wedding after the state relaxed its coronavirus restrictions.

But other restrictions related to restaurants, play equipment and travel bans remain in place.

The state government announced on Sunday that it was increasing its two-person limit on non-work activities to 10, provided people adhere to social distancing and good hygiene.

Premier Mark McGowan said while WA was still in a state of emergency, low numbers of confirmed cases meant a "cautious relaxation" of restrictions was possible.

"Our numbers may be low but we need to keep it that way," he told reporters.

WA recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The state has confirmed a total of 549 coronavirus cases, but only 55 remain active.

There are currently 16 people in Perth hospitals, including four in intensive care.

Latest articles

News

New SAM on track despite Covid rules

Despite Covid-19 rules on social distancing and hygiene, construction work on the new Shepparton Art Museum building is forging ahead. Greater Shepparton City Council project manager for the new SAM Thomas Lyle said major milestones had been reached...

John Lewis
News

Bail reporting suspension under way due to COVID-19

People on bail within Greater Shepparton will no longer have to report to the Shepparton Police Station as part of their bail conditions, following a statewide suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The change, which came into play on Friday...

Liz Mellino
News

Let’s say thank you to our local Victoria Police members

Now is an appropriate time to remember the heroic contribution our police force makes to all our lives. In the wake of the terrible events of Wednesday’s Eastern Fwy crash in which four Victorian police members died, let us all reflect on the...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Six new virus in NSW cases, govt ‘pleased’

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a Sydney nursing home cluster.

AAP Newswire