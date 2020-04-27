Industry wants state borders re-opened

Industry has welcomed suggestions by the Morrison government that borders between Australian and New Zealand could be reopened soon for trade and tourism given the success both countries have had containing COVID-19.

But Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox has questioned why the borders between Australian states can't be reopened immediately and take down inconsistent and overly cautious cross-border barriers.

"It should not be easier to get from Sydney to Wellington than it is get from Coolangatta to Tweed Heads," Mr Willox said in a statement on Monday.

"When we eventually can holiday again, wouldn't it be better for our local economy to take a break in Broome or the Flinders Ranges rather than go skiing in Queenstown?"

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton believes Australia's success in containing the coronavirus is due to the swift action it took in closing its international borders.

But he said an arrangement with New Zealand is a logical first step in lifting restrictions, and then Australia could look at other nations within the region that are enjoying the same success.

Mr Willox agrees Australia has made substantial progress over recent weeks in slashing rates of infection and has addressed more comprehensively the major risk of returning overseas travellers.

"In the light of these developments the internal cross-border barriers are now presenting as an overly-cautious and unnecessary brake on the movement of goods, services and people," he said.

"Borders should be reopened fully with the continued understanding and strong messaging that the community and business are expected to adhere to all health and social distancing requirements."

He praised the national cabinet - formed during the crisis and made up of the prime minister, state premiers and territory chief ministers - for being highly effective in generating universal agreement on many issues.

But when it comes to internal borders, he said the states and territories have gone it alone, resulting chaotic outcomes for many national businesses and residents, particularly those living close to the borders.

""If we are to restart the economy properly, we need to reach back to the inspiration of Federation and the idea of free trade and movement of people between the states," Mr Willox said.