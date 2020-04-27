National

Industry wants state borders re-opened

By AAP Newswire

Traffic on the Pacific Highway near the NSW/Queensland border. - AAP

1 of 1

Industry has welcomed suggestions by the Morrison government that borders between Australian and New Zealand could be reopened soon for trade and tourism given the success both countries have had containing COVID-19.

But Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox has questioned why the borders between Australian states can't be reopened immediately and take down inconsistent and overly cautious cross-border barriers.

"It should not be easier to get from Sydney to Wellington than it is get from Coolangatta to Tweed Heads," Mr Willox said in a statement on Monday.

"When we eventually can holiday again, wouldn't it be better for our local economy to take a break in Broome or the Flinders Ranges rather than go skiing in Queenstown?"

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton believes Australia's success in containing the coronavirus is due to the swift action it took in closing its international borders.

But he said an arrangement with New Zealand is a logical first step in lifting restrictions, and then Australia could look at other nations within the region that are enjoying the same success.

Mr Willox agrees Australia has made substantial progress over recent weeks in slashing rates of infection and has addressed more comprehensively the major risk of returning overseas travellers.

"In the light of these developments the internal cross-border barriers are now presenting as an overly-cautious and unnecessary brake on the movement of goods, services and people," he said.

"Borders should be reopened fully with the continued understanding and strong messaging that the community and business are expected to adhere to all health and social distancing requirements."

He praised the national cabinet - formed during the crisis and made up of the prime minister, state premiers and territory chief ministers - for being highly effective in generating universal agreement on many issues.

But when it comes to internal borders, he said the states and territories have gone it alone, resulting chaotic outcomes for many national businesses and residents, particularly those living close to the borders.

""If we are to restart the economy properly, we need to reach back to the inspiration of Federation and the idea of free trade and movement of people between the states," Mr Willox said.

Latest articles

News

New SAM on track despite Covid rules

Despite Covid-19 rules on social distancing and hygiene, construction work on the new Shepparton Art Museum building is forging ahead. Greater Shepparton City Council project manager for the new SAM Thomas Lyle said major milestones had been reached...

John Lewis
News

Bail reporting suspension under way due to COVID-19

People on bail within Greater Shepparton will no longer have to report to the Shepparton Police Station as part of their bail conditions, following a statewide suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The change, which came into play on Friday...

Liz Mellino
News

Let’s say thank you to our local Victoria Police members

Now is an appropriate time to remember the heroic contribution our police force makes to all our lives. In the wake of the terrible events of Wednesday’s Eastern Fwy crash in which four Victorian police members died, let us all reflect on the...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier stands firm on school return

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland says.

AAP Newswire
National

Six new virus in NSW cases, govt ‘pleased’

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a Sydney nursing home cluster.

AAP Newswire