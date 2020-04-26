Senior officer, mother killed in SA crash

National

A senior South Australian police officer killed in a three car crash in Adelaide has been described as one of the force's finest, while another victim has been remembered as a loving mother.

Detective Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan, 55, and Tania McNeill, 53, died in the Urrbae crash on Saturday afternoon.

Det Chief Supt Shanahan had been a passenger in a car driven by her husband Peter, a retired police detective who is currently the general counsel for SA Police.

He was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital with with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Ms McNeill, a mother-of-one, had been driving alone.

A 20-year-old man driving the third vehicle remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens held back tears on Sunday as he told reporters Det Chief Supt Shanahan was a "dear friend".

"Sadly, the real tragedy of road fatalities has been brought home to South Australia police yesterday when we lost one of our finest senior police officers," he said.

The mother-of-two joined the force in 1981 and was appointed the inaugural officer in charge of the family and domestic violence branch.

She was awarded an Australian police medal last year and was a highly respected leader, Mr Stevens said.

Most recently, she had a leadership role in the police operation centre for SA's response to COVID-19.

"Not only have we lost a beautiful person, but we've lost an officer with a wealth of knowledge," Mr Stevens said.

Ms McNeill's family released a statement, saying words could not describe the pain they were feeling.

"Tania was a loving, vibrant lady who enjoyed a good laugh," they said.

"She was a kind and loving mother, wife, daughter and sister, who would do anything for anyone.

"Tania's loss will be deeply felt by so many forever."

Major crash officers are investigating and appealing for witnesses to contact police.

It follows the deaths of four police officers, who were struck by a truck while dealing with Porsche driver Richard Pusey in the emergency lane of a freeway in Victoria last Wednesday.

