Independent schools want to reopen in Qld

By AAP Newswire

Students from Nudgee College at an interschool rugby match. - AAP

Queensland's independent schools have called on the Palaszczuk government to allow all Year 11 and 12 students to return to school immediately.

Independent Schools Queensland (ISQ) want Year 11 and 12 students to return amid COVID-19 restrictions so they're not disadvantaged compared to their interstate counterparts.

Schools are open only for students of essential workers and vulnerable children otherwise they remain closed until May 22 in Queensland.

Queensland recorded two new cases on Saturday while the overall toll is 1026.

State Health Minister Steven Miles on Saturday said the state was conducting more than 2000 tests a day, with new testing to incorporate anyone who has fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms.

"We're determined to find and trace every case in Queensland," Mr Miles said in a statement.

More than 97,000 tests have been undertaken and only nine new coronavirus cases have been confirmed since last Sunday.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said currently 964 of the 1026 confirmed cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case, such as their partner or flatmate.

"Even though Queensland has recorded very low numbers of cases this week, Queenslanders are reminded to continue staying home as much as possible, and stay in their suburb when undertaking essential activities such as going to the supermarket or exercising," she said in a statement on Saturday.

