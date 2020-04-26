National

Virus tracing app to be launched on Sunday

By AAP Newswire

The government coronavirus app is seen on a mobile phone. - AAP



The controversial app to help trace people who come into contact with someone with COVID-19 will be launched on Sunday.

The Australian app is based on Singapore's Tracetogether software, which records the Bluetooth connections a phone makes with others so the user can give that data to state health authorities if they catch the virus.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who has recovered from a bout of COVID-19, said it was a more effective approach than checking your diary or trying to remember where you had been.

"The beauty of the app is that it can have a handshake, if you like, with people that you've been in close proximity with, find the phone," he told Sky Sunday Agenda.

He said the privacy issues had been dealt with, and said the app would help the authorities stop the spread of the virus.

"It's an incredibly important next step."

A broader testing regime and a government contact tracing app are seen as key stepping stones to a relaxation of the economic shutdown.

The government wants at least 40 per cent of the population to sign up so officials can do "industrial-scale" contact tracing.

