COVID-19 study finds schools safe: report

By AAP Newswire

There is no evidence students at NSW schools have infected staff with COVID-19, according to a study cited by the federal government in its push to reopen schools.

The National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance probe looked at all 18 cases of COVID-19 found in NSW schools.

Researchers tracked the nine teachers and nine students along with their 863 close contacts.

They found only two additional cases of COVID-19, both students.

"Our investigation found no evidence of children infecting teachers," the chief investigator Professor Kristine Macartney told The Sun-Herald.

"We have seen an extraordinarily low rate of transmissions in schools," Prof Macartney said.

The federal government is increasing pressure on the states to return schools to normal as soon as possible, while jurisdictions continue to take a range of approaches.

