Tighter virus rules for northwest Tasmania

As Tasmanian schools prepare to return for Term 2 on Tuesday, the region with the majority of coronavirus cases is on a different timeline.

The tight-knit northwest community has seen nine of the state's 10 COVID-19-related deaths and 136 of the total 208 cases.

The latest confirmed case was a male healthcare worker from the region, while the latest death was a 90-year-old man in Latrobe's Mersey Community Hospital.

Schools in the northwest area will open a week later than the rest of Tasmania, with teachers, police officers and other public servants urged to get tested for the virus with or without symptoms.

There are 74 "active" cases in the northwest, compared to just seven across the rest of the island.

Statewide, one person with coronavirus is in intensive care with another 12 in hospital.

The outbreak in the northwest has forced the state government to extend strict restrictions and broaden testing.

Restrictions closing non-essential retail in the region, due to be lifted on Sunday, have been pushed back to at least May 3.

