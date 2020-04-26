National

NSW coronavirus death toll stands at 36

By AAP Newswire

NSW's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 36 after a sixth resident died at a western Sydney aged care home where almost 50 people have been infected.

The 83-year-old man, a resident of Newmarch House in Caddens, died on Saturday morning, operator Anglicare Sydney said.

This follows the death of a 96-year-old woman on Friday morning, a woman in her late 70s on Thursday and earlier fatalities of a woman and two men all aged in their 90s.

The facility is the state's largest ongoing cluster, with some 31 of the 100 or so residents having been infected as well as 17 staff members.

An aged care worker at healthcare facility in the Blue Mountains tested positive, one of twelve new cases confirmed in NSW on Saturday.

The worker from Catholic Healthcare Bodington had not been at the aged care home within 48 hours of showing symptoms, Channel 7 reported.

NSW Health said on Saturday no other positive cases had been confirmed at the facility.

There are currently 203 COVID-19 cases being treated in NSW, which includes 19 people in intensive care with 15 of those requiring ventilators.

The total number of confirmed cases in NSW is 2994, more than 44 per cent of Australia's total number of cases at 6695.

The majority of NSW confirmed cases have been found in people aged 20 to 29, with 635 positive tests making up more than 21 per cent of the state's total cases.

