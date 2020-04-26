Contact checks on WA’s latest virus case

Contact tracing is under way after yet another coronavirus case in Western Australia linked to a cruise ship.

Health authorities confirmed on Saturday that a 65-year-old Perth woman with links to the Costa Luminosa liner had tested positive for the virus.

It was the state's only new case taking WA's total to 549.

"As with all new confirmed cases, contact tracing is underway to ensure all close contacts are notified and advised to self-isolate," WA health officials said.

Seven of WA's eight COVID-19 deaths have been cruise ship passengers, four from the Artania, with three others from the Ruby Princess, Diamond Princess and Celebrity Solstice cruise ships.

Across WA, 478 have now recovered from their infections.

There are 16 patients in Perth hospitals, including four in intensive care.

WA recorded three "zero-case" days last week, prompting the state government to say social distancing rules could soon be relaxed.

But the advice remains that people should only leave their homes for essential purposes.