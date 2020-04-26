Victoria elective surgeries set to return

While Victorians remain under strict social distancing rules to control the spread of coronavirus, hospitals are gradually returning to business as usual.

The state's public and private hospitals will begin doing more elective surgeries from Monday.

In his advice to medical professionals on Saturday, the chief health officer Brett Sutton said a number of procedures will be allowed from April 27.

These include IVF, post-cancer reconstruction, eye and cataract procedures, endoscopies and colonoscopies, some dental operations, joint replacements including knee, hip and shoulder and screening programs for cancer and other diseases.

All elective surgeries for children under the age of 18 will be allowed to resume.

"Upon reopening, priority will be given to the patients of highest need, based on surgical advice of the hospital where the surgery is scheduled," Dr Sutton said.

The relaxing of bans on elective surgeries follows a steady pattern of low virus case numbers, prompting deputy health officer Annaliese van Diemen to say on Saturday that Victoria was the "envy of the rest of the world".

On Saturday the state recorded only three new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Victoria's total number of cases is 1346. Of these, only 84 are "active", including 11 patients in intensive care. The death toll remains unchanged at 16.

Nevertheless, Dr van Diemen urged the public to abide by restrictions on movement and not become complacent.

"We have seen what happens when this gets out of control," she said, referring to the 2.6 million coronavirus cases recorded globally.