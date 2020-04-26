National

SA near end of coronavirus testing blitz

By AAP Newswire

South Australia has recorded no new cases of the coronavirus on six of the past eight days as it continues with a two-week testing blitz to flush out infections across the community.

Only three new cases have been reported over the past week leaving the state's total at 438.

Of those 402 people are now considered recovered with 32 active cases remaining.

Only four people are in hospital, including two in a critical condition in intensive care.

SA is now well into the second week of a testing blitz during which anyone with even slight cold or flu symptoms has been invited to present for a swab.

That's taken the state's total number of tests since February to 51,000.

And it's likely the high level of testing will continue with moves to include particular community groups or people without symptoms.

"All of those are certainly on the agenda," deputy chief public health officer Mike Cusack said.

"In terms of us maintaining confidence of what the levels of virus are in the community, we certainly do need to continue a high rate of testing."

