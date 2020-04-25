One new coronavirus case confirmed in WA

National

Police at Fremantle harbour

Only one new coronavirus case has been confirmed in Western Australia overnight, a 65-year-old Perth woman linked to the Costa Luminosa cruise ship.

The case brings the state's total to 549, while 478 have recovered.

There are 16 confirmed patients in Perth hospitals, four of whom are in intensive care.

On Thursday, a fourth person from the now-departed Artania cruise ship died of the virus, taking the state's toll to eight.

Three of the other deaths were passengers on the Ruby Princess, Diamond Princess and Celebrity Solstice cruise ships.

WA recorded three "zero-case" days earlier this week, prompting the state government to say social distancing rules could soon be relaxed.

But the advice remains that people should only leave their homes for essential purposes.

