Qld shows respect at home on Anzac Day

By AAP Newswire

Alastair Tomkins and son Hugo play The Last Post in their driveway. - AAP

Queensland families have gathered on their driveways in the breaking light of Anzac day to pay their respects to diggers past and present.

In Brisbane's Greenslopes, families lit candles and donned poppies, while musicians played The Last Post from their driveways.

Music for Mateship founder Alastair Tomkins says Anzac day started in a different way to what we are used to, but it enabled people to connect with others.

"It's a re-imagined version of Anzac day," he said.

"I felt honoured to play The Last Post and bring our street together."

Ninety-year-old Greenslopes resident Kath Callaghan used to attend the Brisbane parade.

She said this Anzac Day was a nice way to join her neighbours from her front yard.

Earlier Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Governor Paul de Jersey and Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner placed wreaths at Brisbane's Anzac Square during a solemn dawn service.

RSL Queensland sub-branches have been forced to cancel more than 500 services and marches because of COVID-19 restrictions.

But people were encouraged to gather safely at their homes for a collective moment of commemoration.

"It's a great way for us all to show our respect and gratitude for service people, past and present, while remaining safe," said RSL Queensland president Tony Ferris.

The RSL Queensland has a short commemorative service comprising The Ode, The Last Post, a minute's silence, Reveille and the national anthem available at www.rslanzacspirit.com.au.

